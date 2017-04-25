 
Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm Part 2: Infiltration Released

[Apr 25, 2017, 10:32 am ET] - 4 Comments

Steam News announces the release of part two of the Deathstorm campaign for Sniper Elite 4, the sharpshooting sequel. This comes along with a free update, and word is more free content will come to the game today (including James Bond's gun!). Here's the plan:

DEATHSTORM PART 2: INFILTRATION
is the second chapter and mission in the new three-part campaign for Sniper Elite 4 for 1-2 players.

Agent Karl Fairburne has recovered the ‘Deathstorm’ package – canisters full of deadly plutonium particles. Now he’s been dispatched to the Fascist-occupied north of Italy to find out what the Nazis are planning for their new weapon. The beautiful medieval town of Niroli, now a regional centre for the Nazi propaganda machine and garrisoned with a strong Italian force, holds the key to Deathstorm.

The new SNIPER ELITE®4 content doesn't end there; The URBAN ASSAULT EXPANSION PACK also arrives on April 25th packed with 8 urban-themed rifle skins, male and female ghillie characters and 3 iconic new weapons: the Winchester, Sten and Walther PPK.

FREE CONTENT
In addition, Rebellion have released a HUGE FREE UPDATE FOR ALL PLAYERS packed with new content and gameplay tweaks (see patch notes here:).

A free new map, “Urban”, works across Survival mode and all competitive multiplayer modes, including a returning favourite – Capture the Flag!

Stay tuned for more updates in late Spring and Summer as Sniper Elite 4 continues to deliver fans a compelling flow of free and paid post-launch content.

