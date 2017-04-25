Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm Part 2: Infiltration Released

Steam News announces
the release of part two of the Deathstorm
campaign for Sniper Elite 4
, the sharpshooting sequel. This comes along
with a free update, and word is more free content will come to the game today
(including James Bond's gun!).
Here's the plan:
DEATHSTORM PART 2: INFILTRATION
is the second chapter and mission in the new three-part campaign for Sniper
Elite 4 for 1-2 players.
Agent Karl Fairburne has recovered the ‘Deathstorm’ package – canisters full of
deadly plutonium particles. Now he’s been dispatched to the Fascist-occupied
north of Italy to find out what the Nazis are planning for their new weapon. The
beautiful medieval town of Niroli, now a regional centre for the Nazi propaganda
machine and garrisoned with a strong Italian force, holds the key to Deathstorm.
The new SNIPER ELITE®4 content doesn't end there; The URBAN ASSAULT EXPANSION
PACK also arrives on April 25th packed with 8 urban-themed rifle skins, male and
female ghillie characters and 3 iconic new weapons: the Winchester, Sten and
Walther PPK.
FREE CONTENT
In addition, Rebellion have released a HUGE FREE UPDATE FOR ALL PLAYERS packed
with new content and gameplay tweaks (see patch notes here:).
A free new map, “Urban”, works across Survival mode and all competitive
multiplayer modes, including a returning favourite – Capture the Flag!
Stay tuned for more updates in late Spring and Summer as Sniper Elite 4
continues to deliver fans a compelling flow of free and paid post-launch
content.