Dawn of Andromeda Next Week

[Apr 25, 2017, 10:32 am ET] - 2 Comments

Indie Portuguese developer Grey Wolf Entertainment announces Dawn of Andromeda will be officially released on May 4th, following an early access run for this 4X space strategy game. A new launch trailer features a literal launch, and sets the stage for the game. Here's more:

Dawn of Andromeda is a real-time 4x space game, allowing players to take the reins of one of many civilizations and guide it through the myriad of dangers hiding in the galaxy. They will be able to build out their empire, colonize new planets, interact with other factions and characters, research new technologies and build fleets so powerful their enemies will tremble at its mere sight.

