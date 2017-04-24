 
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Released

[Apr 24, 2017, 7:06 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News announces the release of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, the latest installment in this sharpshooting sequel. There is a note about the release where developer CI Games explains that long loading times are a design decision that makes the game prevent longer loads later. Word is: "We are aware of the problem with long initial loading times, but thanks to this decision we were able to shorten any loading times during missions, respawns, and fast travel to a minimum." Back to the game itself, here's a refresher on what it offers:

Go behind enemy lines with the ultimate modern military shooter. Play as an American sniper dropped in Georgia, near Russian border. Choose your own path to accomplish your missions across an unforgiving open world.

