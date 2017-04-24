Overwatch "Non-Standard" Map Plans

We currently have 3 maps in development, all past the initial playtesting phase that are "standard" maps (QP/Comp). While something could always change, all 3 of those are looking likely for a release this year.



We also have 3 non-standard maps in development (these won't go in QP/Comp).



We also have a few other experiments going on.



Hopefully this will satisfy some of what you're looking for. We want to play on these maps as badly as you guys do. We'll work as fast as we can!