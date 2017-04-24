Overwatch "Non-Standard" Map Plans

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A post to the Overwatch Forums by Jeff Kaplan has word from the Overwatch game director on three new maps currently in development for Overwatch for release this year. Word is all three are "non-standard" maps that won't be part of the standard rotations when they come out:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 April 2017, 21:59.
Chatbear Announcements.