 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Overwatch "Non-Standard" Map Plans

[Apr 24, 2017, 7:06 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A post to the Overwatch Forums by Jeff Kaplan has word from the Overwatch game director on three new maps currently in development for Overwatch for release this year. Word is all three are "non-standard" maps that won't be part of the standard rotations when they come out:

We currently have 3 maps in development, all past the initial playtesting phase that are "standard" maps (QP/Comp). While something could always change, all 3 of those are looking likely for a release this year.

We also have 3 non-standard maps in development (these won't go in QP/Comp).

We also have a few other experiments going on.

Hopefully this will satisfy some of what you're looking for. We want to play on these maps as badly as you guys do. We'll work as fast as we can!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Released
Overwatch "Non-Standard" Map Plans
Scanner Sombre This Week
Galactic Civilizations III Crusade First Turn
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Outlast 2 Tomorrow; New Trailers
Starfighter Origins Tomorrow
Bertram Fiddle Episode 2 Next Month; Undemo Released
U.K. Sales Charts
Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition for PC in EU 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.