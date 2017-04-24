 
Scanner Sombre This Week

[Apr 24, 2017, 7:06 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Prison Architect developer Introversion announces Scanner Sombre, a first-person mystery game they are launching in just two days on Steam. This will come on April 26th at 10:00 am EDT, and in the meantime they show it off in a launch trailer which features some gameplay. Here's word:

BAFTA-winning Introversion Software officially announced the independent studio's next title today, Scanner Sombre, launching on PC on Wednesday 26th April at 3pm BST / 7am PDT / 10am EDT. Scanner Sombre introduces a minimalist game environment in intriguing new ways, creating a suspense-laden journey that harnesses the senses from a first person perspective.

Using a LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner to aid navigation, players must make their way through a complex network of underground caves in complete darkness in an attempt to make it back to the surface. Your LIDAR scanner produces millions of individual light-points, painting a static, neon 3D image of the environments as you trek through the darkness. But not all is as it seems, and you might not be alone.

Creative Director at Introversion Chris Delay said, "Scanner Sombre is a total departure for us as a studio in terms of visual style and tone; it's almost a subversive game when you think about what people might expect from Introversion so we're really looking forward to hearing people's reactions when they can play it."

