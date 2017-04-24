 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Galactic Civilizations III Crusade First Turn

[Apr 24, 2017, 7:06 pm ET] - 3 Comments

A post on the Galactic Civilizations III website offers a playthrough of a first turn in the upcoming Crusade expansion for Stardock's 4X space strategy game. Brad Wardell calls this "the space strategy game made by 4X nuts for 4X nuts," and explains in the introduction that the add-on is their chance to not play it as safe as they did when creating GalCiv3:

In 2015, Stardock released the latest entry in its popular 4X space strategy game series, Galactic Civilizations III. 4X means eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, eXterminate and is turn-based. GalCiv III was well received (81 metacritic) and has a recent Steam review score of 82.

However, coming from Galactic Civilizations II (94 metacritic), there was some grumbling because it wasn't a huge change from GalCiv II. It did play it a bit safe because GalCiv III was developed alongside with Stardock's new, 64-bit, multi-core game engine.

Crusade, by contrast, is the opposite of Galactic Civilizations III. It is insane. No sane company would make this as an expansion. Some will argue that Crusade is what GalCiv III should have been. I say nonsense. There is no way all of this could have been attempted on a brand-new game engine. The things being done in Crusade are the result of multiple years of experience with this new engine and a lot of training in using the engine's new multi-core job system.

The goal of Crusade is simple: Make a strategy game that also feels like it's taking place in a living galaxy.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Released
Overwatch "Non-Standard" Map Plans
Scanner Sombre This Week
Galactic Civilizations III Crusade First Turn
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Outlast 2 Tomorrow; New Trailers
Starfighter Origins Tomorrow
Bertram Fiddle Episode 2 Next Month; Undemo Released
U.K. Sales Charts
Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition for PC in EU 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.