Galactic Civilizations III Crusade First Turn

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A post on the Galactic Civilizations III website offers a playthrough of a first turn in the upcoming Crusade expansion for Stardock's 4X space strategy game. Brad Wardell calls this "the space strategy game made by 4X nuts for 4X nuts," and explains in the introduction that the add-on is their chance to not play it as safe as they did when creating GalCiv3:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 April 2017, 21:59.
Chatbear Announcements.