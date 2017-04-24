Galactic Civilizations III Crusade First Turn

In 2015, Stardock released the latest entry in its popular 4X space strategy game series, Galactic Civilizations III. 4X means eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, eXterminate and is turn-based. GalCiv III was well received (81 metacritic) and has a recent Steam review score of 82.



However, coming from Galactic Civilizations II (94 metacritic), there was some grumbling because it wasn't a huge change from GalCiv II. It did play it a bit safe because GalCiv III was developed alongside with Stardock's new, 64-bit, multi-core game engine.



Crusade, by contrast, is the opposite of Galactic Civilizations III. It is insane. No sane company would make this as an expansion. Some will argue that Crusade is what GalCiv III should have been. I say nonsense. There is no way all of this could have been attempted on a brand-new game engine. The things being done in Crusade are the result of multiple years of experience with this new engine and a lot of training in using the engine's new multi-core job system.



The goal of Crusade is simple: Make a strategy game that also feels like it's taking place in a living galaxy.