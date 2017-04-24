Outlast 2 Tomorrow; New Trailers

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new trailer from Outlast 2 sets the stage for tomorrow's release of the survival/horror sequel. Red Barrels also announces that this will come alongside Outlast Trinity, a bundle of both Outlast games, calling this a trilogy because of the inclusion of the Outlast Whistle Blower DLC. Here's a summary of what to expect from the new game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 April 2017, 11:19.
Chatbear Announcements.