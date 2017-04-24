 
Outlast 2 Tomorrow; New Trailers

[Apr 24, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Outlast 2 sets the stage for tomorrow's release of the survival/horror sequel. Red Barrels also announces that this will come alongside Outlast Trinity, a bundle of both Outlast games, calling this a trilogy because of the inclusion of the Outlast Whistle Blower DLC. Here's a summary of what to expect from the new game:

As journalists, you and your wife have a reputation for taking risks and digging into the stories no one else dares to touch, but this time you may have gone too far. Your investigation of a seemingly impossible murder leads you deep into the Arizona desert, and into a darkness so wicked that no light could ever shine upon it.

No conflict is ever black and white. But once the dust has settled, the victors get to decide who was right and who was wrong. Who is good and who is evil. Human nature pushes us to extremes of violence and depravity, which we then justify by divine inspiration and a promise of paradise to come. Horror rises from desperation and blind faith. Outlast 2 will test your faith, pushing players to a place where going mad is the only sane thing to do.

