Starfighter Origins Tomorrow

Starfighter Origins is a 90's styled space combat simulator which has been inspired by games such as wing commander, freespace, star wars and many more. The game focuses on single player and boasts 4 single player game modes which include Campaign, Simulator, Challenge and Instant Action. There are over 40 missions which range from dogfighting to large space battles. The player will face a variety of different enemies such as fighters, gunships, bombers, mines, frigates, cruiser, bases and more. More info is available on the official website: http://www.StarfighterOrigins.com



“We have gone back to the roots of space combat, spending many years working in the freespace engine on mods such as The Babylon project has been a huge plus," said Lead Designer Shaun Williams. "There are many space games coming onto the market but not many single player and story driven scripted games. A lot of games are multiplayer, dynamically generated or does not focus entirely on space combat simulation." "With the incredible experience and talent of our small indie team, we are thrilled to offer what we believe is the most exciting single player space combat game to hit the market for a long time.”



All focus on Starfighter origins is single player and is designed around a unique pick up and play control system. The controls are easy to pick up and take time to master. The game is best played with a gamepad but also supports HOTAS and keyboard and mouse as well as full native support for Track IR.