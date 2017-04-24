Starfighter Origins Tomorrow

Mad About Games Studios announces Starfighter Origins will launch tomorrow,
offering a space combat game with a throwback 90s style. There are details on
the game on the Starfighter Origins
website, and you can get a look at gameplay in
the release trailer.
Here's more on the game:
Starfighter Origins is a 90's styled space
combat simulator which has been inspired by games such as wing commander,
freespace, star wars and many more. The game focuses on single player and boasts
4 single player game modes which include Campaign, Simulator, Challenge and
Instant Action. There are over 40 missions which range from dogfighting to large
space battles. The player will face a variety of different enemies such as
fighters, gunships, bombers, mines, frigates, cruiser, bases and more. More info
is available on the official website:
http://www.StarfighterOrigins.com
“We have gone back to the roots of space combat, spending many years working in
the freespace engine on mods such as The Babylon project has been a huge plus,"
said Lead Designer Shaun Williams. "There are many space games coming onto the
market but not many single player and story driven scripted games. A lot of
games are multiplayer, dynamically generated or does not focus entirely on space
combat simulation." "With the incredible experience and talent of our small
indie team, we are thrilled to offer what we believe is the most exciting single
player space combat game to hit the market for a long time.”
All focus on Starfighter origins is single player and is designed around a
unique pick up and play control system. The controls are easy to pick up and
take time to master. The game is best played with a gamepad but also supports
HOTAS and keyboard and mouse as well as full native support for Track
IR.