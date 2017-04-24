Bertram Fiddle Episode 2 Next Month; Undemo Released

|
Publisher Deck 13 announces Bertram Fiddle - A Bleaker Predicklement is now expected next month. Episode two in the point-and-click adventure was announced as coming last November, but they say the U.K. Brexit threw off the schedule. They also offer an "un-demo" for the series on Game Jolt and itch.io. calling this Bertram Fiddle and the Inexplicable Meat Mound. Word is: "A Bleaker Predicklement is a far more ambitious project than the first game and is almost quadruple the size. That means: More puns, more weirdness, more everything. More Bertram!" Here's a trailer, which came out last August.
