Having reclaimed No1 last week, Ubisoft’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ takes a fourth week at the top (2 weeks at launch and the last 2 weeks).



Rockstar/Take 2 climb again, up 1 place to No2 with ‘GTA V’ and EA climb 2 places to No3 with ‘FIFA 17’. Warner’s ‘Lego Worlds’ drops 2 places to No4 and 505 Games’ ‘Rocket League’ climbs 3 places to No5. Last week’s big new release, Team 17 and Sold Out’s ‘Yooka-Laylee’ drops from No6 to No15. The lone new release to make the All Formats Top 40 Units arrives at No40 and is Bandai Namco’s ‘Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition’ for PS4, Xbox One and PC.