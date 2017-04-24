 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Apr 24, 2017, 09:48 am ET] - Post a Comment

Football Manager 2017 retains a toehold on the number one spot on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending April 22nd. The top five is the same as last week, and the top new entry is at number seven where we find Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition. On the all platforms chart Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands sticks at number one. Here's the summary of the week's activity:

Having reclaimed No1 last week, Ubisoft’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ takes a fourth week at the top (2 weeks at launch and the last 2 weeks).

Rockstar/Take 2 climb again, up 1 place to No2 with ‘GTA V’ and EA climb 2 places to No3 with ‘FIFA 17’. Warner’s ‘Lego Worlds’ drops 2 places to No4 and 505 Games’ ‘Rocket League’ climbs 3 places to No5. Last week’s big new release, Team 17 and Sold Out’s ‘Yooka-Laylee’ drops from No6 to No15. The lone new release to make the All Formats Top 40 Units arrives at No40 and is Bandai Namco’s ‘Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition’ for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

