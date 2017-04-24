|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Football Manager 2017 retains a toehold on the number one spot on the GFK Chart-Track top 30 chart of the bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending April 22nd. The top five is the same as last week, and the top new entry is at number seven where we find Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition. On the all platforms chart Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands sticks at number one. Here's the summary of the week's activity:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 April 2017, 11:19.
Chatbear Announcements.