Out of the Blue

A game anniversary passed a few weeks ago I should have mentioned at the time. Happy 20th anniversary to Outlaws, the western-themed shooter released on March 31, 1997. This was a 2D game in a 3D world, but it's hand-drawn art style was part of its appeal. The game also had an Ennio Morricone-inspired soundtrack that has some of the greatest game music of all time. It's been a few years since my last playthrough of this classic, so I feel it's about time to revisit it again.
