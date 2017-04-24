Out of the Blue

 
[Apr 24, 2017, 09:48 am ET]

A game anniversary passed a few weeks ago I should have mentioned at the time. Happy 20th anniversary to Outlaws, the western-themed shooter released on March 31, 1997. This was a 2D game in a 3D world, but it's hand-drawn art style was part of its appeal. The game also had an Ennio Morricone-inspired soundtrack that has some of the greatest game music of all time. It's been a few years since my last playthrough of this classic, so I feel it's about time to revisit it again.

Outlawed Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Just Park It 11.
Science: Good cop delivers instant justice to driver tailgating a cyclist.
Media: Irish Moms Smoke Weed For The First Time.
Bowler Ben Ketola sets world record with fastest 300 game.
Muppet pet dog.
Follow-up: Erin Moran Death: Other Former Child Actors Tried to Help.

