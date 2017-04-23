 
Steam Top 10

[Apr 23, 2017, 2:18 pm ET] - 9 Comments

Here's a rundown of last week's 10 bestselling titles on Valve's Steam service. Rest assured, no accountants from PricewaterhouseCoopers were involved in tabulating this list:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
  5. Arma 3
  6. NieR:Automata
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Subnautica
  9. Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  10. Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator

