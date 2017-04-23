Out of the Blue

|
Congrats to the New York Rangers on winning their first-round playoff series. Our local hockey heroes are by no means a dynasty, but they've a been pretty strong contender for a while now, so they deserve some credit. I'm just always so unhappy at the way James Dolan has ruined the Knicks that I let that overshadow things. If only he'd learn from the hockey side of it that the Knicks would be far better off if he'd stop meddling. Oh well, it's his team.
R.I.P.: Erin Moran, 'Happy Days' actress, dead at 56.
