Everything Released

This game has been a dream project and I never thought it would finally be out there in the world. Everything is a very simple idea that took 3 years and an enormous amount of work to make happen. Our core team is just 2 people, and we and we really hope you enjoy your experience with it.



Everything is a very different kind of game, and people will interpret it differently, but the best thing is to go in without any expectations. One thing to keep in mind is that there's no wrong way to play it - it's all designed so you can't make a mistake.



We've had very few issues so far, but managed to fix a few small things today and will continue with any fixes needed next week. Thank you to everyone on the Discussion page for bringing these things up and for helping each other out. In general - most issues in the game are solved by saving & reloading, or going Settings -> Restart area. We are, of course, committed to making sure you have the best experience possible and don't have to do this.



Finally - thank you if you already bought Mountain - you basically funded this project, and thank you for playing, posting, discussing and telling your friends about this game.