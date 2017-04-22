 
Heroes of the Storm Free Mega Bundles

[Apr 22, 2017, 12:50 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Heroes of the Storm website outlines plans to Mega Hero Bundles that will be available in the MOBA after Tuesday's version 2.0 update. These are set up to reward everyone with a free 20-hero bundle just for logging in to Heroes of the Storm during the qualifying period. Here's the plan:

Whether you’re a grizzled MOBA veteran, or you’re not quite sure what “mid lane” even means, Mega Bundles make it easier than ever to dive head-first into the Nexus!

Each bundle contains 20 Heroes, and has its own unique theme. The best part? We’re giving you enough free gems to unlock the Mega Bundle of your choice once Heroes of the Storm 2.0 goes live in your region after April 25!

Check out the Mega Bundles below to get a feel for which playstyle will suit you best, then take our quiz if you’re still not sure which bundle is right for you.

