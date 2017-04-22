Outbreak: The New Nightmare Announced

Outbreak's transition to 3D opens up the opportunity for a more cinematic, visceral experience. You'll be directly in the thick of the action as you navigate through the remains of the destroyed city. Facing a limited inventory, puzzles, diabolical foes and more, it will be a true test of survival. To make matters worse, you only have a SINGLE LIFE. You'll need to scavenge the environment for weapons, ammunition and other supplies if you have any hope to survive. Knives, handguns, shotguns, revolvers and more are the key to making it out of the nightmare alive. Supporting your team by trading items and watching each other's backs will also be essential.



As with the original Outbreak, the multiplayer modes will run on a cloud-based multiplayer backend. It will not use a P2P connection and you should have virtually no firewall or NAT issues when connecting to friends. With a region selector, you'll have access to an excellent ping almost anywhere in the world. Outbreak: The New Nightmare is expected to support 3-player online multiplayer co-op, as well as single-player (and offline) modes.