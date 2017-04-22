 
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Announced

[Apr 22, 2017, 12:50 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A Steam Community announcement reveals plans for Outbreak: The New Nightmare, a follow-up to the survival horror of the first Outbreak. There are details on the Outbreak website along with a teaser trailer featuring pre-alpha gameplay, showing a transition to a 3D environment from the previous top-down perspective. Developer Dead Drop Studios also offers another trailer with a playthrough of a demo scenario. The New Nightmare is currently in the Steam Greenlight process, and they expect it to enter early access this year. Here are more details:

Outbreak's transition to 3D opens up the opportunity for a more cinematic, visceral experience. You'll be directly in the thick of the action as you navigate through the remains of the destroyed city. Facing a limited inventory, puzzles, diabolical foes and more, it will be a true test of survival. To make matters worse, you only have a SINGLE LIFE. You'll need to scavenge the environment for weapons, ammunition and other supplies if you have any hope to survive. Knives, handguns, shotguns, revolvers and more are the key to making it out of the nightmare alive. Supporting your team by trading items and watching each other's backs will also be essential.

As with the original Outbreak, the multiplayer modes will run on a cloud-based multiplayer backend. It will not use a P2P connection and you should have virtually no firewall or NAT issues when connecting to friends. With a region selector, you'll have access to an excellent ping almost anywhere in the world. Outbreak: The New Nightmare is expected to support 3-player online multiplayer co-op, as well as single-player (and offline) modes.

