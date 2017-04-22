Outbreak: The New Nightmare Announced

|
A Steam Community announcement reveals plans for Outbreak: The New Nightmare, a follow-up to the survival horror of the first Outbreak. There are details on the Outbreak website along with a teaser trailer featuring pre-alpha gameplay, showing a transition to a 3D environment from the previous top-down perspective. Developer Dead Drop Studios also offers another trailer with a playthrough of a demo scenario. The New Nightmare is currently in the Steam Greenlight process, and they expect it to enter early access this year. Here are more details:
