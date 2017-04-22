 
Out of the Blue

[Apr 22, 2017, 12:50 pm ET] - 12 Comments

Happy Earth Day! I'm personally fond of the Earth, as I spend much of my time here. Here's hoping we can find better ways to balance our civilization with nature, though that may require focusing on the environment for a second day every year. I know, I'm one of those radicals.

Earthy Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Tap Tap West.
Stories: Wildfires rage across Florida, destroying homes and displacing thousands.
American Airlines is investigating claim that flight attendant violently confronted mother.
Science: Why people are marching for science: ‘There is no Planet B.’
107 cancer papers retracted due to peer review fraud.
Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk. Thanks Slashdot.
Media: HeroStorm Ep 24 Pro Be Us.
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (Honest Game Trailers).
Digging into the surprisingly mysterious life of Bob Ross.
The Funnies: How Video Games Companies Think We Act VS Reality.

