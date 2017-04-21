Call of Duty: WWII Announced

|
Activision confirms indications that the Call of Duty series is returning to its World War II roots with the official announcement of Call of Duty: WWII. They are pretty mum on details for now, holding out for a worldwide reveal next week. They plan this as a global livestream on the Call of Duty website on April 26th at 1:00 pm EDT, and this page has a countdown timer ticking off the seconds until then. In the meantime, here's all they are saying:
