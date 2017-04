Call of Duty: WWII Announced

Call of Duty returns to its World War II roots with Call of Duty: WWII, developed by Sledgehammer Games. More details are incoming during the game’s Worldwide Reveal livestream on Wednesday, April 26 featuring Sledgehammer Games co-studio heads and founders Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield. Fans will be able to tune in to get a first look at Call of Duty: WWII and get intel on the studio’s vision for the game.

Activision confirms indications that the Call of Duty series is returning to its World War II roots with the official announcement of. They are pretty mum on details for now, holding out for a worldwide reveal next week. They plan this as a global livestream on the Call of Duty website on April 26th at 1:00 pm EDT, and this page has a countdown timer ticking off the seconds until then. In the meantime, here's all they are saying: