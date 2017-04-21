 
Call of Duty: WWII Announced

[Apr 21, 2017, 5:23 pm ET] - 8 Comments

Activision confirms indications that the Call of Duty series is returning to its World War II roots with the official announcement of Call of Duty: WWII. They are pretty mum on details for now, holding out for a worldwide reveal next week. They plan this as a global livestream on the Call of Duty website on April 26th at 1:00 pm EDT, and this page has a countdown timer ticking off the seconds until then. In the meantime, here's all they are saying:

Call of Duty returns to its World War II roots with Call of Duty: WWII, developed by Sledgehammer Games. More details are incoming during the game’s Worldwide Reveal livestream on Wednesday, April 26 featuring Sledgehammer Games co-studio heads and founders Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield. Fans will be able to tune in to get a first look at Call of Duty: WWII and get intel on the studio’s vision for the game.

