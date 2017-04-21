EA PLAY Tickets

 
[Apr 21, 2017, 5:23 pm ET] - 1 Comment

An EA Play Registration page is now accepting signups for the second annual EA PLAY event, which will run from June 10-12 in Hollywood, CA. Tickets are free, and attendees will get to play upcoming EA games, including Star Wars Battlefront II, the next Need for Speed, Madden 18, FIFA 18, and NBA Live 18. For those unable to attend, EA plans a 90 minute live stream.

