EA PLAY Tickets

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
An EA Play Registration page is now accepting signups for the second annual EA PLAY event, which will run from June 10-12 in Hollywood, CA. Tickets are free, and attendees will get to play upcoming EA games, including Star Wars Battlefront II, the next Need for Speed, Madden 18, FIFA 18, and NBA Live 18. For those unable to attend, EA plans a 90 minute live stream.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 April 2017, 22:30.
Chatbear Announcements.