Dawn of War III Trailer; Open Beta Begins

[Apr 21, 2017, 5:23 pm ET] - 8 Comments

Fragments of War trailer from Dawn of War III whets appetites for next week's release with a look at authentic "not actual gameplay footage" from the real-time strategy sequel. In the meantime, the multiplayer open beta is now underway, so those interested in that should sign up on this page if they have not already. Here's word on the new video:

With the release of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III just one week away, Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe are pleased to release the Fragments of War trailer. On April 27, the planet Acheron will emerge from the warp, bringing with it the mysterious Spear of Khaine – the powerful weapon that sets Dawn of War III in motion, drawing three familiar faces ever closer to their intertwined fates.

Through its haunting narration, the trailer surfaces the defining features of the story’s core heroes – Gabriel Angelos of the Space Marines, Farseer Macha of the Eldar, and Gorgutz ‘Ead’unter of the Orks. But as each shard twists, doubt is cast over whether those features will propel them to power, or see them left bloodied in defeat.

Dawn of War III’s story will unfold across 17 single-player missions, challenging players to command epic heroes, assemble huge armies, and wage war across a range of hostile environments. In Multiplayer, the scale of battle will hit its peak as players unleash towering war machines and screen-shaking super abilities to defeat their foes.

