Quake Champions Trailer and Interview

The Quake Champions website has a Galena trailer along with details on this "unholy paladin" champion from id Software's upcoming first-person shooter. Also, a post on Plus Forward breaks down this Russian video revealing some details on a Quake Champions duel mode. Finally, with the closed beta getting back underway on Sunday, German site PC Games offers their interview with Tim Willits, which is in English, a relief to those of us who don't speak German (which probably includes Tim). Thanks Mordecai.
