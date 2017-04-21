Gone Gold - Expeditions: Viking

A
Logic Artists is pleased to confirm that its
much-anticipated release of Expeditions: Viking is on schedule for April 27,
2017. The studio announced this morning that the Gold Version milestone has been
reached.
To celebrate, Logic Artists is running a Free Weekend on Steam for its first
title in the Expeditions Series – Expeditions: Conquistador. April 21st, 10am
PDT.
With the game now out in the hands of the media for review access, the path is
set and Expeditions: Viking will be available for purchase in stores and online
next week.
Logic Artists Producer Ali Emek says, “After two years of development, we are on
track toward our studio’s best release so far. Expeditions: Viking is now
feature complete and we’ll be spending the last month of development tightening
the screws and polishing the release build, improving on our performance
capabilities, and (with the assistance of a large community of closed beta
testers) squashing the remaining bugs.”
Creative Director Jonas Waever adds, “It’s been a real journey, and with the
positive feedback from our recent trip to PAX East and from our closed beta,
we’re excited to get Expeditions: Viking into our players’ hands. And to
celebrate the coming release of our second game in the Expeditions Series we’re
giving players a free weekend with Expeditions: Conquistador to get ready for
Viking.”