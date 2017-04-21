 
Expeditions: Conquistador Free Weekend

[Apr 21, 2017, 10:13 am ET] - 2 Comments

A free weekend is now underway on Steam for Expeditions: Conquistador (thanks Ant), coinciding with a 75% off sale on the Windows, Linux, and OS X RPG. Here's the description of the game, which recreates the influx of savage Spanish conquistadors:

Conquer the New world: In the 16th Century, Spanish explorers and soldiers reached the shores of America. The search for gold, fame, and adventure drove these travelers into a treacherous wilderness where they faced hunger, disease, and dangerous predators. In their wake, the Aztec Empires lay in ruins.

Re-write the history of the Conquistadors: Forge diplomatic alliances with the natives... or crush the savages and bring civilization to the pagan tribes! Create an expedition of individual characters: Choose your followers wisely from over 30 characters, but be careful - they each have their own traits, opinions and moral standards.

Hunt for unimaginable riches and fight intense battles in the unforgiving jungle. In this turn based strategy RPG, a cunning plan is as vital as thoughtful resource management. Expeditions: Conquistador offers a rich storyline separated into two campaigns, challenging players throughout 25+ hours of gameplay. Strategy veterans as well as newbies will find their turn-based El Dorado!

