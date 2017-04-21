Expeditions: Conquistador Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A free weekend is now underway on Steam for Expeditions: Conquistador (thanks Ant), coinciding with a 75% off sale on the Windows, Linux, and OS X RPG. Here's the description of the game, which recreates the influx of savage Spanish conquistadors:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 April 2017, 12:10.
Chatbear Announcements.