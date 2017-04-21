 
Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae Next Month

[Apr 21, 2017, 10:13 am ET] - 2 Comments

TopWare Interactive announces Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae will launch on May 25th, offering DLC for RPG sequel for Windows, OS X, and Linux. In revealing the date, they admit the scope of this project expanded after they announced it over a year ago:

The RPG Phenomenon, Two Worlds II, makes its triumphant return! The creative teams from TopWare Interactive and Reality Pump Studios are excited to present Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae, launching May 25, 2017! So grab your staff, sharpen your blades, and ready your bow; at long last, it’s time to return to Antaloor!

Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae plunges the Hero into a decades-old mystery and a battle against a hideous, ancient evil known as The Tenebrae. The stakes have never been higher, but our hero won’t face this threat alone. Friends and foes both new and old await you, as you fight to discover the truth behind a powerful secret that will shake the Two Worlds universe to its core.

“When we started development on Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae in early 2016, we underestimated how excited our team would be to get back to Antaloor. It took longer than expected, but we ended up with a 10+ hour adventure that is nearly a full sized release! Due to how large Call of the Tenebrae became, we’ve decided to release our game as an add-on to Two Worlds II, in addition to a standalone version for fans both new and old.” - Alexandra Constandache, CEO TopWare Interactive

Play through 10+ hours of thrilling gameplay and experience Antaloor like never before with a major HD engine update! Packed with new locations, enemies, weapons and achievements, Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae will be released for the PC, Mac, Linux and the Steam OS.

