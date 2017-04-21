 
Steep Expansion Next Month

[Apr 21, 2017, 10:13 am ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces the Winterfest expansion for Steep will arrive on May 3rd. This will add new content and challenges to the extreme wintersports game. Here's a trailer, and here's the announcement:

Being able to careen down rocky slopes on skis and snowboards is fun, but soon, Steep’s Alps-wide winter playground will feature something new: the raw childhood thrill of plunging downhill on a sled. On May 3, the Winterfest add-on content brings the Winter Sled sport to Steep’s open world, opening up new ways to explore along with new challenges, outfits, and even bosses.

Centered around its titular sports festival, Winterfest opens up a new adventure through the Alps, giving you the chance to test your skills against larger-than-life foes while participating in 21 new Winterfest challenges. You’ll also be able to trick out your athletes with new customization items, including more than 10 new costumes guaranteed to help you stand out on the slopes. And, of course, you’ll be able to travel freely on the sled, just like you can with skis, snowboards, wingsuits, and paragliders.

Winterfest will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC to Season Pass and Gold Edition owners, and can also be purchased separately for $11.99.

