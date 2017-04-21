 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

ELEX Trailer

[Apr 21, 2017, 10:13 am ET] - 3 Comments

ELEX is on display in a new prologue trailer from the upcoming science-fiction action/RPG. This is largely concept art accompanied by a narration that that sets the story for the game. The description has a bit on this, explaining that after the Earth is stuck by a comet, and society is reformed by game designers who assign everyone into factions. Or something like that. Here's the official website and here's word:

Developed by Piranha Bytes, creators of the award-winning Gothic and Risen series, ELEX is a handcrafted action role-playing experience set in a post-apocalyptic science-fantasy universe, and puts players into a huge, seamless open world full of original characters, mutated creatures, deep moral choices and powerful action. From swords and axes to bows, crossbows and harpoons, ELEX offers one of the widest selection of weaponry in the history of role-playing. Pick up a shotgun, power up a plasma rifle or unleash a flame thrower – there’s a weapon and combat style for every fighter out there. Then find a companion, choose a faction and influence the world; in ELEX, every choice will forge the future of your game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Expeditions: Conquistador Free Weekend
Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae Next Month
Steep Expansion Next Month
ELEX Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Ranked Dota 2 Now Requires Phone Number
Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality Released
Mighty Monster Mayhem Released
Grand Theft Auto V Tiny Racers Next Week 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.