ELEX Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
ELEX is on display in a new prologue trailer from the upcoming science-fiction action/RPG. This is largely concept art accompanied by a narration that that sets the story for the game. The description has a bit on this, explaining that after the Earth is stuck by a comet, and society is reformed by game designers who assign everyone into factions. Or something like that. Here's the official website and here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 April 2017, 12:10.
Chatbear Announcements.