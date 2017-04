ELEX Trailer

Developed by Piranha Bytes, creators of the award-winning Gothic and Risen series, ELEX is a handcrafted action role-playing experience set in a post-apocalyptic science-fantasy universe, and puts players into a huge, seamless open world full of original characters, mutated creatures, deep moral choices and powerful action. From swords and axes to bows, crossbows and harpoons, ELEX offers one of the widest selection of weaponry in the history of role-playing. Pick up a shotgun, power up a plasma rifle or unleash a flame thrower – there’s a weapon and combat style for every fighter out there. Then find a companion, choose a faction and influence the world; in ELEX, every choice will forge the future of your game.

is on display in a new prologue trailer from the upcoming science-fiction action/RPG. This is largely concept art accompanied by a narration that that sets the story for the game. The description has a bit on this, explaining that after the Earth is stuck by a comet, and society is reformed by game designers who assign everyone into factions. Or something like that. Here's the official website and here's word: