Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

[Apr 21, 2017, 10:13 am ET] - Post a Comment

  • Pixel Worlds -- Steam Greenlight. "Pixel Worlds, a new massively multiplayer social sandbox game made by Finnish mobile studio Kukouri goes to Steam Greenlight. The game was released in App Store and Google Play Store in January 2017 and has got over million downloads on mobile platforms. In Pixel Worlds players can create their own worlds with building blocks and different items that range from traps to clothing items. Players can also build platform levels for others to play, marketplaces for trading the ingame items and whatever their imagination can come up with."

