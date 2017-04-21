Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

Pixel Worlds -- Steam Greenlight. "Pixel Worlds, a new massively
multiplayer social sandbox game made by Finnish mobile studio Kukouri goes
to Steam Greenlight. The game was released in App Store and Google Play
Store in January 2017 and has got over million downloads on mobile
platforms. In Pixel Worlds players can create their own worlds with building
blocks and different items that range from traps to clothing items. Players
can also build platform levels for others to play, marketplaces for trading
the ingame items and whatever their imagination can come up with."