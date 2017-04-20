 
Ranked Dota 2 Now Requires Phone Number

[Apr 20, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - 2 Comments

There's a Matchmaking Update on the Dota 2 website with the latest on Valve's MOBA. Among other things, they announce players are now required to link a phone number to their account in order to join the ranked queue. Here's word:

LINKED PHONE NUMBER
The first major change is that players must register a unique phone number to their account in order to queue for Ranked matches.

Players using multiple accounts create a negative matchmaking experience at all skill brackets, so our goal is to add just enough friction to this process that the number of players doing this will be noticeably reduced. Having more players using their primary accounts will have a positive effect on both Ranked and Unranked Matchmaking.

There will be a two-week grace period from today during which players have time to register a number, but starting on May 4th, accounts without a registered number will no longer be eligible for Ranked play. If a phone number is removed from an account after registration, a new number can be added, but there will be a three-month waiting period before the removed number can be registered on a new account. This is to prevent using the same number on multiple accounts. Online services that provide phone numbers are not allowed.

SOLO QUEUE
With the return of the Solo Queue, solo players who enter Ranked Matchmaking can now choose to be matched only with other solo players. Any player who selects this option will be placed into matches where all ten players are queuing solo.

