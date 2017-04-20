Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality Released

Rick and Morty have teleported into your living room for a cutting-edge VR adventure from Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs (Job Simulator). Play as a Morty clone as you explore Rick's garage, the Smith household, and alien worlds.



Experience life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Step through portals to strange worlds, help Rick with his bizarre experiments, and use your hands in VR to pick up and play in an interaction-filled 3D Rick-ality. Follow Rick's directions (or don't!) to solve puzzles and complete missions in this fully voice acted adventure.



Features:

It's your favorite 2D characters in 3D. It's RICK AND MORTY VR! They're 3D now!

Probe, prod, throw, and smash iconic items like the Plumbus.

Also, it's got this thing!

Teleport around rooms and walk through portals.

No really! You walk with your actual feet through virtual portals!

Get yelled at by Rick, and question your own self worth.

Smack Rick in the face.

Real fake doors!