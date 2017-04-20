 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Mighty Monster Mayhem Released

[Apr 20, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Mighty Monster Mayhem, a kaiju-inspired action game for virtual reality. This requires an HTC Vive headset in order to live the dream of rampaging through a terrified city. Here's a launch trailer with a look, and here's word on the game:

As an outcast-scientist-turned-mutated-monster, seek vengeance against those who rejected your research! In Mighty Monster Mayhem, you can tear down buildings, make entire cities crumble, and munch on unsuspecting pedestrians. Choose from a variety of creatures, and battle with (or against) friends, wreaking havoc in multiple campaign modes – unleashing fury on everything to increase your score! How much mayhem can you cause?

  • Tear down entire cities building by building, and wreak havoc on the population in multiple campaigns.
  • Challenge or join your friends in multiplayer destruction.
  • Make the city crumble at your feet in single-player mode.
  • Choose your monster: Cthuhlu Carl, Ronald the Rock, Ian Insectoid, Toni the Oni … or Gorzilla (a.k.a. Todd)
  • Climb buildings, throw objects, and monster-punch things!
  • Wreck everything in sight to earn an impressive high score and climb the leaderboards.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Ranked Dota 2 Now Requires Phone Number
Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality Released
Mighty Monster Mayhem Released
Grand Theft Auto V Tiny Racers Next Week
New Paragon Hero Next Week
Arizona Sunshine Free Content
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Saints Row 2 Free on GOG.com
The Exiled Unlimited Free Trial
The Surge Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.