Grand Theft Auto V Tiny Racers Next Week

Get ready for a new spin on classic Grand Theft Auto action, with Tiny Racers, coming April 25th. Watch the new trailer above to catch a glimpse of the retro-inspired stunt racing this all-new mode will bring to GTA Online next week.



TODAY ONLY: 4/20 DISCOUNTS & BONUSES

In honor of 420, save (and score) some extra green via The Open Road with 50% off Weed Farm Businesses and Business Upgrades. All Weed sales from your Business will also earn you 50% more profits. And burn out with Green Tire Smoke from LS Customs, also 50% off today.