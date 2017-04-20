 
Grand Theft Auto V Tiny Racers Next Week

[Apr 20, 2017, 9:09 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rockstar Games announces a Tiny Racers update coming next week to GTA Online, the multiplayer tail that wags the dog for Grand Theft Auto V. As the name inspires, this is their take on the miniature car racing game genre. Here's a trailer that shows this top-down stunt racing mode. They also celebrate 4/20 with one-day discounts on pot-related businesses in the game:

Get ready for a new spin on classic Grand Theft Auto action, with Tiny Racers, coming April 25th. Watch the new trailer above to catch a glimpse of the retro-inspired stunt racing this all-new mode will bring to GTA Online next week.

TODAY ONLY: 4/20 DISCOUNTS & BONUSES
In honor of 420, save (and score) some extra green via The Open Road with 50% off Weed Farm Businesses and Business Upgrades. All Weed sales from your Business will also earn you 50% more profits. And burn out with Green Tire Smoke from LS Customs, also 50% off today.

