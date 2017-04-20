Grand Theft Auto V Tiny Racers Next Week

|
Rockstar Games announces a Tiny Racers update coming next week to GTA Online, the multiplayer tail that wags the dog for Grand Theft Auto V. As the name inspires, this is their take on the miniature car racing game genre. Here's a trailer that shows this top-down stunt racing mode. They also celebrate 4/20 with one-day discounts on pot-related businesses in the game:
