New Paragon Hero Next Week

Today, Epic Games has announced Revenant, the newest Hero to join its PlayStation 4 and PC MOBA, Paragon. The unholy melding of malevolent spirit and vicious bounty hunter, Revenant is a carry that isolates targets with a unique set of abilities, including an ultimate that transports his target to the Nether Realm for a one-on-one duel.



Epic introduced Revenant today with an all-new announcement trailer; he will be available for players starting on Tuesday, April 25. Details on all of his abilities can be found below:

Revolver Round (LMB/R2) - Revenant carries a revolver with 4 rounds, upon consuming these rounds he will automatically reload.

Hellfire Rounds (RMB/R1) - Allows you to reload your weapon at any time, and passively causes bonus damage on your fourth shot.

Scar (Q/Square) - Infuses your target with dark energy, attacking will deal bonus damage to your enemy.

Obliterate (E/Circle) - Revenant fires a volley of projectiles which randomly target enemies in front of him.

Reckoning (R/Triangle) - Revenant transports himself and his target to the Nether Realm, where he and his enemy must duel. While there, only Revenant can see his prey and they can only damage each other. If he succeeds in killing his enemy, he collects their bounty, earning bonus card power.