New Paragon Hero Next Week

Epic Games reveals the Revenant will be the next character in Paragon, saying
the character will join their MOBA on April 25th.
This trailer offers
a look at the character, and they also outline his abilities, which sadly
include neither shoulder-mounted rocket launchers nor hiding inside dead horses.
Here's word:
Today, Epic Games has announced Revenant, the newest Hero to join its
PlayStation 4 and PC MOBA, Paragon. The unholy melding of malevolent spirit and
vicious bounty hunter, Revenant is a carry that isolates targets with a unique
set of abilities, including an ultimate that transports his target to the Nether
Realm for a one-on-one duel.
Epic introduced Revenant today with
an all-new announcement
trailer; he will be available for players starting on Tuesday, April 25.
Details on all of his abilities can be found below:
Revolver Round (LMB/R2) - Revenant carries a revolver with 4
rounds, upon consuming these rounds he will automatically reload.
Hellfire Rounds (RMB/R1) - Allows you to reload your weapon at
any time, and passively causes bonus damage on your fourth shot.
Scar (Q/Square) - Infuses your target with dark energy, attacking
will deal bonus damage to your enemy.
Obliterate (E/Circle) - Revenant fires a volley of projectiles
which randomly target enemies in front of him.
Reckoning (R/Triangle) - Revenant transports himself and his
target to the Nether Realm, where he and his enemy must duel. While there,
only Revenant can see his prey and they can only damage each other. If he
succeeds in killing his enemy, he collects their bounty, earning bonus card
power.