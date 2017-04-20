Arizona Sunshine Free Content

Undead Valley update

Originally debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last January, Undead Valley adds a free, all-new map to Horde mode - Arizona Sunshine's endless wave-based survival mode - that takes players to an old, zombie-infested transport warehouse-turned-underground casino close to Las Vegas, Nevada.



Not only the Nevada setting is new. Playing together cooperatively with up to 4 players or going at it solo, this time players will find the key to survival above all else is to keep moving and take full advantage of the map's indoor and outdoor areas as well as the verticality it adds to Horde mode. Players will need to gradually expand their playground by retrieving keys to locked doors and blowing up obstacles in their way in search for more weapons, hidden ammo spots and tactical positions.



Lastly, this time the familiar waves of 'Freds' that have characterized Horde mode so far have made way for an intense, endless influx of zombies: the ultimate challenge for players who are looking to test their zombie survival skills in VR.