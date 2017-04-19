 
Activision Classics on Steam

[Apr 19, 2017, 6:33 pm ET]

Steam News announces a sale on a Classic Activision Bundle on Steam with a bunch of older games that are new to Valve's marketplace. These include Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption, the Zork Anthology, a couple of SWAT games, and more. Individual titles are currently 40% off, while buying the whole bundle saves 52%.

