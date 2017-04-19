 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

GTA Online Duke O'Death

[Apr 19, 2017, 6:32 pm ET] - 6 Comments

Rockstar Games has details on some GTA Online content now available to all players after initially being released as a reward for returning players. One such bit of content is the Duke O'Death, the coolest such ride since the Deathmobile from Animal House. Here's word on the release, which comes amid a couple of weeks of money and RP bonuses:

Beginning today, the mayhem machine Duke O’ Death and a range of items previously exclusive to returning players are now available for all players in GTA Online:

  • Marshall Monster Truck
  • Dodo Seaplane
  • Kraken Submarine
  • Imponte Dukes Car
  • Declasse Stallion Car
  • Blista Compact Car
  • Hatchet

Returning players who previously purchased these items will be reimbursed for the purchases, simply log in and your reimbursement will be delivered to your Maze Bank account within the next week.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Activision Classics on Steam
GTA Online Duke O'Death
Prey Trailer
Syberia 3 Launch Trailer
Motorsport Manager Trailer
Micro Machines World Series Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
ORCS MUST DIE! UNCHAINED Released
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Enters Beta
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Patch Tomorrow 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.