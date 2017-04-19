GTA Online Duke O'Death

Beginning today, the mayhem machine Duke O’ Death and a range of items previously exclusive to returning players are now available for all players in GTA Online:

Marshall Monster Truck

Dodo Seaplane

Kraken Submarine

Imponte Dukes Car

Declasse Stallion Car

Blista Compact Car

Hatchet

Returning players who previously purchased these items will be reimbursed for the purchases, simply log in and your reimbursement will be delivered to your Maze Bank account within the next week.