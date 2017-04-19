 
Prey Trailer

[Apr 19, 2017, 6:32 pm ET] - 2 Comments

This article on Bethesda.net offers a new trailer from Prey with a guided tour of Talos I, the space station that will be home to most of the action in next month's return of the shooter series. Here's word on the video and an associated promotion giving away the chance to attend space camp (which is not actually in space):

In Prey, the aliens have escaped containment and taken over Talos I, but the game isn’t only about fighting the invasion or an epic journey to figure out who you are and how you’ll save humanity from the Typhon threat – it’s also about the space station itself. A shining testament to mankind’s unbridled ambitions, Talos I is full of secrets to discover and poses a unique threat all by itself. Take a tour of Talos I and get an inside look at the space station our latest video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjTN0iD8KB8.

From the grandiose lobby to the industrial inner workings of the space station, Talos I holds something different around every turn. Early on, the entire station opens up for you to explore in almost any manner you like. As Morgan Yu, move freely throughout Talos I, and even return to previously explored areas to find big changes depending on how the story unfolds – or what actions the you’ve taken. You will also be able to go outside of the space station and fly around in zero gravity, using the exterior to navigate to a different area or to find additional secrets hidden outside Talos I. Be sure to check out Bethesda.net for even more insights from the team at Arkane Studios.

Also, we’ve teamed up with GameStop for the ‘Talos I Recruitment Sweepstakes’ where one lucky fan will win a grand prize trip to Space Camp along with a 4K Entertainment Center including a 65” TV, Home Theater Speaker System and Prey Custom Console. The sweepstakes run through Thursday, May 25th and are free to enter at: www.TranStarAwaits.com. You can check out the full sweepstakes rules and eligibility along with additional prizing here.

