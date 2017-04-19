Syberia 3 Launch Trailer

With Syberia 3 coming to Europe tomorrow and North America next week,
Microïds offers the
official launch trailer for the adventure game sequel. This is accompanied
by a detailed description:
Syberia 3 will be available starting tomorrow
in Europe and Tuesday next week in North America on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
The last trailer of Syberia’s epic saga new chapter, takes us on Kate Walker's
enchanting adventure and outlines her path through the challenges she will face
in helping the Youkols complete the great migration of the snow ostriches.
Her journey in the heart of Siberia to accompany these proud animals to their
sacred lands, the place of their reproduction, promises to be a true expedition
punctuated by situations as unexpected as her encounters with strange characters
and trials that will all solicit her mental abilities and events that will
shatter her life.
“Kate Walker therefore continues her imaginary wandering like a lost star no
longer constrained by its sun. Through this Eastern European landscape sublimely
tired by wars and utopias”, declares Benoit Sokal, author and art director of
Syberia’s saga.
The enchanting music created by the composer Inon Zur perfectly illustrates the
universe imagined by Benoit Sokal and sublime the mysterious atmosphere of this
new trailer.