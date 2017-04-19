 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Syberia 3 Launch Trailer

[Apr 19, 2017, 6:32 pm ET] - 2 Comments

With Syberia 3 coming to Europe tomorrow and North America next week, Microïds offers the official launch trailer for the adventure game sequel. This is accompanied by a detailed description:

Syberia 3 will be available starting tomorrow in Europe and Tuesday next week in North America on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The last trailer of Syberia’s epic saga new chapter, takes us on Kate Walker's enchanting adventure and outlines her path through the challenges she will face in helping the Youkols complete the great migration of the snow ostriches.

Her journey in the heart of Siberia to accompany these proud animals to their sacred lands, the place of their reproduction, promises to be a true expedition punctuated by situations as unexpected as her encounters with strange characters and trials that will all solicit her mental abilities and events that will shatter her life.

“Kate Walker therefore continues her imaginary wandering like a lost star no longer constrained by its sun. Through this Eastern European landscape sublimely tired by wars and utopias”, declares Benoit Sokal, author and art director of Syberia’s saga.

The enchanting music created by the composer Inon Zur perfectly illustrates the universe imagined by Benoit Sokal and sublime the mysterious atmosphere of this new trailer.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Activision Classics on Steam
GTA Online Duke O'Death
Prey Trailer
Syberia 3 Launch Trailer
Motorsport Manager Trailer
Micro Machines World Series Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
ORCS MUST DIE! UNCHAINED Released
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Enters Beta
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Patch Tomorrow 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.