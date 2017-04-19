Syberia 3 Launch Trailer

Syberia 3 will be available starting tomorrow in Europe and Tuesday next week in North America on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.



The last trailer of Syberia’s epic saga new chapter, takes us on Kate Walker's enchanting adventure and outlines her path through the challenges she will face in helping the Youkols complete the great migration of the snow ostriches.



Her journey in the heart of Siberia to accompany these proud animals to their sacred lands, the place of their reproduction, promises to be a true expedition punctuated by situations as unexpected as her encounters with strange characters and trials that will all solicit her mental abilities and events that will shatter her life.



“Kate Walker therefore continues her imaginary wandering like a lost star no longer constrained by its sun. Through this Eastern European landscape sublimely tired by wars and utopias”, declares Benoit Sokal, author and art director of Syberia’s saga.



The enchanting music created by the composer Inon Zur perfectly illustrates the universe imagined by Benoit Sokal and sublime the mysterious atmosphere of this new trailer.