Motorsport Manager Trailer

SEGA and Playsport Games today released ‘Strategy’, their fourth & final “From the Pit Wall” video from the series for Motorsport Manager™. With three races in the books already this season, there have been no shortage of interesting strategies adopted by teams the length and breadth of the Formula 1 grid. So, ahead of the next race in Russia, tune in with F1 driver-cum-TV analyst Karun Chandhok and our Motorsport Manager™ “From the Pit Wall” video series to find out how teams and drivers go about managing their cars through a race weekend.



Covering everything from the importance of practice, through to qualifying and the race – as well as being ready to react to the likes of a safety car or a change in the weather – this is your one stop shop for learning how to successfully navigate your drivers to Motorsport Manager™ glory.