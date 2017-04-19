 
Motorsport Manager Trailer

[Apr 19, 2017, 6:32 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer featuring Karun Chandhok shows off strategy from Motorsport Manager in the final installment of the "from the pit wall" series for the upcoming racing game. Here's an outline of what the clip entails:

SEGA and Playsport Games today released ‘Strategy’, their fourth & final “From the Pit Wall” video from the series for Motorsport Manager™. With three races in the books already this season, there have been no shortage of interesting strategies adopted by teams the length and breadth of the Formula 1 grid. So, ahead of the next race in Russia, tune in with F1 driver-cum-TV analyst Karun Chandhok and our Motorsport Manager™ “From the Pit Wall” video series to find out how teams and drivers go about managing their cars through a race weekend.

Covering everything from the importance of practice, through to qualifying and the race – as well as being ready to react to the likes of a safety car or a change in the weather – this is your one stop shop for learning how to successfully navigate your drivers to Motorsport Manager™ glory.

