Micro Machines World Series Trailer

We have more racing, as this trailer offers a
first look at gameplay from Micro Machines World Series, an upcoming return of
the ultra-compact car racing game that's expected in June for Windows and
consoles. Here's the explanation that accompanies the clip:
Players will
take on a whole new way of racing in Micro Machines World Series. Not only will
players be able to burn rubber across the Kitchen table in familiar 4 player
‘sofa style’ local races but also enter into larger 12 player online races. With
such a large number of players on one screen, gamers can look forward to seeing
12 vehicles jostling for position and hurtling toward each corner to every map.
In addition to the core racing modes are the Battle Modes which pit up to 12
players into the same arena for frantically competitive multiplayer games
including Capture the Flag and Territory as well as 6v6 Team Deathmatch. All of
these are set to the varied interactive backdrop of 15 battle arenas including
The Laser Lab, Buzzsaw Battle and the evergreen fun of navigating the Hungry
Hungry Hippos board without being eaten.
Players can personalize their Battles with 12 new vehicles including the Spy
Car, Hovercraft, Monster Truck or G. I. Joe H.I.S.S Tank, each with their own
strengths and weapons. Players will set off trying to crush, smash, and destroy
opponents with numerous new weapons including the Dynamite Launcher, Tidal Wave,
Cobra Turret and NERF Blasters. Every vehicle also has a level of customization
with new skins, completely changing the original look. The inclusion of Emotes,
Victory Poses, and Grave Stamps also add to the camaraderie and bragging rights
at the end of a match.