New AMD Drivers

[Apr 18, 2017, 7:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support now offers new version 17.4.3 Crimson ReLive reference drivers for Radeon graphics cards with support for the new 570 and 580 models and the Windows 10 Creators Update. Here's word:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.3 Highlights

  • Support for Windows®10 Creators Update.
  • Support for Radeon RX 580 Series Graphics.
  • Support for Radeon RX 570 Series Graphics.

Known Issues

  • Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.
  • Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows® user after toggling AMD CrossFire™ technology mode.
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft™ may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with
  •  AMD FreeSync™ technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

