StarCraft: Brood War Free

A new patch for StarCraft: Brood War brings the classic real-time strategy game to version 1.18 (thanks MrKawfy). As promised, this makes the game free, and this page offers the game for Windows along with a beta version for OS X. This is a bit of a surprise, as it was initially announced that this would follow the release of the upcoming StarCraft: Remastered. Here's word on the new version:
