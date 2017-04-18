StarCraft: Brood War Free

 
[Apr 18, 2017, 7:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new patch for StarCraft: Brood War brings the classic real-time strategy game to version 1.18 (thanks MrKawfy). As promised, this makes the game free, and this page offers the game for Windows along with a beta version for OS X. This is a bit of a surprise, as it was initially announced that this would follow the release of the upcoming StarCraft: Remastered. Here's word on the new version:

General

  • Added windowed fullscreen or windowed mode; use Alt+Enter to switch between.
  • Added UTF-8 support.
  • Added cursor clamping in-game while windowed; unclamped in menus.
  • Added Popular Maps to streamline finding games or game types.
  • Added options to display actions per minute.
  • Added Observer mode.
  • Added opponent information when joining a game lobby.
  • Added autosaving for replays.
  • Added an option to display the game timer.
  • Added UPnP support.
  • Updated to a new OpenGL backend.
  • Improved gameplay responsiveness during multiplayer by increasing turn rate to match LAN speeds over Battle.net.
  • Improved UI layout in Battle.net sections.
  • Improved behavior of available lobbies within the ‘Join Game’ section.
  • Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10.
  • Improved anticheat capabilities.
  • Improved installation and patching performance.
  • Mac Beta support now available for 10.11 and up.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed palette issues to correct rainbow water, 80s Kerrigan face in the loading screen, and other graphic glitches.
  • Fixed problems with LAN game discovery.
  • Fixed IME support and other text artifacts in Battle.net menus.
  • LAN and Legacy Battle.net fixes.

Known Issues

  • The profile section is currently unavailable.

