Full Throttle Remastered Released

Released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle; butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem and Murder.



Now over 20 years later, Full Throttle is back in a remastered edition featuring all new hand-drawn and 3D high-resolution artwork, with remastered audio and music.

is now available for Windows on GOG and Steam , offering the chance to hit the open road once again in an updated version of this classic LucasArts adventure. The remastering was done by Double Fine, and here's word on how they went whole hog on the update: