Stay tuned after the first Hanamura exhibition game to catch the worldwide debut of our brand new cinematic, which will unveil the next Hero who will be joining the Nexus in the weeks to come. Once you’ve watched the cinematic, we’ll head back to Anna, Kevin, and the Heroes devs to discuss the new Hero, as well as share details about the rewards you’ll earn by completing the Nexus Challenge 2.0.



The party doesn’t end there! We’re keeping the launch celebration going with the four remaining games from our Hanamura Exhibition Match between Team Dignitas and FNATIC. If you haven’t had the chance to check out Hanamura during the Heroes 2.0 Open Beta, or you simply love high-level Heroes play, then this is an exhibition match you’ll want to stick around for!