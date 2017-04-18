|
Heroes of the Storm website has details on a Heroes of the Storm 2.0 launch event next week to kick off the new point release for Blizzard's MOBA. This will be on Twitch at 2:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, April 25th, and will involve an exhibition tournament on the new Hanamura map and a new hero reveal. Here's word:
