Titanfall 2 A Glitch in the Frontier DLC Next Week

Let’s take a look at the highlights of what’s coming. All content below is free for all Titanfall 2 players:

Glitch Map A medium-sized map designed for objective modes and inspired by Captain Lastimosa’s home planet of Harmony. Vertical drops and long, twisting paths dominate the environment, perfect for chaining together long wall runs to seamlessly glide across the map

Deck Live Fire Map Tight interior spaces, exposed courtyards, and watchful drones circling overhead. You may see a M.R.V.N. or two puttering around in the background…

M.R.V.N. Faction

Marked for Death game mode. We’ll be introducing this as a featured mode around the launch of Glitch in the Frontier update.

Update to the Main Menu We spruced things up a bit with a new look and tiles for news and other cool stuff we want you to check out.

Max Gen increase for Pilots You will now be able to Gen to 100. New Gen icons for your callsign. You will receive a new one for each 10 gens you achieve.

Ability to choose between Prime and regular executions for Titans

New execution: Get to the Point [Pulse Blade]

Live Fire mode added to Private Match options