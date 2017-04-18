Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Rise of the King by Revelation Games — Kickstarter. "Rise of the King is
a third-person action-adventure game with survival elements, set within a
medieval fantasy world. You will have to survive as you travel across the
dangerous lands on your journey to find answers as you investigate the
disappearance of a missing child. You will explore a sweeping storyline
filled with unique characters and meaningful interactions along your
journey. Our gameplay is a unique combination of survival, action and
investigation mechanics to flesh out a much more dynamic and immersive
experience." Also on
Steam Greenlight. Here's a website
and a trailer.