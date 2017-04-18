 
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Apr 18, 2017, 7:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

  • Rise of the King by Revelation Games — Kickstarter. "Rise of the King is a third-person action-adventure game with survival elements, set within a medieval fantasy world. You will have to survive as you travel across the dangerous lands on your journey to find answers as you investigate the disappearance of a missing child. You will explore a sweeping storyline filled with unique characters and meaningful interactions along your journey. Our gameplay is a unique combination of survival, action and investigation mechanics to flesh out a much more dynamic and immersive experience." Also on Steam Greenlight. Here's a website and a trailer.

