 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launches

[Apr 18, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 3 Comments

Telltale Games announces the release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, their episodic series based on the comic book movies. The launch trailer came out yesterday, and now the first chapter in the five episode series is now available. Here's a reminder about the game:

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series is a brand-new story of the universe's unlikeliest Super Heroes: Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of them has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands.

From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, you wear the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, where your decisions and actions drive the story you experience.

The series will feature a star-studded cast of voice talent, including Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) as Star-Lord, Emily O'Brien (The Young and the Restless, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) as Gamora, Nolan North (the Uncharted series, Pretty Little Liars) as Rocket, Brandon Paul Eells (Watch Dogs) as Drax, and Adam Harrington (The Wolf Among Us, League of Legends) as Groot.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launches
Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom Released
Gone Gold - The Surge
Total War: WARHAMMER for OS X
Voodoo Vince: Remastered for Windows 10
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition on Steam This Week
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launch Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.