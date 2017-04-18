Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launches

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Telltale Games announces the release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, their episodic series based on the comic book movies. The launch trailer came out yesterday, and now the first chapter in the five episode series is now available. Here's a reminder about the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 April 2017, 13:22.
Chatbear Announcements.