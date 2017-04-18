Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom Released

French indie studio Enigami announces the release of Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom, their
action/RPG for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. A new
launch trailer offers
a look, and the announcement has details on the game's crowdfunded origins and
more of what to expect:
The Shiness universe was born over 20 years ago
from the pen strokes of Samir Rebib, Artistic Director of the studio. Composed
of passionate people, the independent studio Enigami went through a successful
Kickstarter campaign, allowing the project to grow and gain momentum, until it
was supported by Focus Home Interactive. After Enigami put all its energy and
passion into Shiness, a child's dream has finally turned a fully-fleshed
indie-RPG with a bold personality!
In Shiness, take control of Chado and his four friends as they journey across a
fractured world beset by a war between multiple factions. Combat is inspired by
traditional fighting games, mixing fast-paced combos, parrying, blocking, and
powerful magical abilities distinct for each character. Your party members'
usefulness isn't limited to just combat - manipulate the environments around you
with abilities such as Kayenne's telekinesis and Askel's far-reaching whip. Gain
experience and level up after fights, while progressing in the storyline or by
accomplishing numerous side quests. Evolve your characters, learn new skills and
spells, and become the hero who will unify the civilizations of Mahera.