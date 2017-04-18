 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom Released

[Apr 18, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - Post a Comment

French indie studio Enigami announces the release of Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom, their action/RPG for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. A new launch trailer offers a look, and the announcement has details on the game's crowdfunded origins and more of what to expect:

The Shiness universe was born over 20 years ago from the pen strokes of Samir Rebib, Artistic Director of the studio. Composed of passionate people, the independent studio Enigami went through a successful Kickstarter campaign, allowing the project to grow and gain momentum, until it was supported by Focus Home Interactive. After Enigami put all its energy and passion into Shiness, a child's dream has finally turned a fully-fleshed indie-RPG with a bold personality!

In Shiness, take control of Chado and his four friends as they journey across a fractured world beset by a war between multiple factions. Combat is inspired by traditional fighting games, mixing fast-paced combos, parrying, blocking, and powerful magical abilities distinct for each character. Your party members' usefulness isn't limited to just combat - manipulate the environments around you with abilities such as Kayenne's telekinesis and Askel's far-reaching whip. Gain experience and level up after fights, while progressing in the storyline or by accomplishing numerous side quests. Evolve your characters, learn new skills and spells, and become the hero who will unify the civilizations of Mahera.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launches
Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom Released
Gone Gold - The Surge
Total War: WARHAMMER for OS X
Voodoo Vince: Remastered for Windows 10
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition on Steam This Week
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launch Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.