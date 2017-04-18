Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom Released

The Shiness universe was born over 20 years ago from the pen strokes of Samir Rebib, Artistic Director of the studio. Composed of passionate people, the independent studio Enigami went through a successful Kickstarter campaign, allowing the project to grow and gain momentum, until it was supported by Focus Home Interactive. After Enigami put all its energy and passion into Shiness, a child's dream has finally turned a fully-fleshed indie-RPG with a bold personality!



In Shiness, take control of Chado and his four friends as they journey across a fractured world beset by a war between multiple factions. Combat is inspired by traditional fighting games, mixing fast-paced combos, parrying, blocking, and powerful magical abilities distinct for each character. Your party members' usefulness isn't limited to just combat - manipulate the environments around you with abilities such as Kayenne's telekinesis and Askel's far-reaching whip. Gain experience and level up after fights, while progressing in the storyline or by accomplishing numerous side quests. Evolve your characters, learn new skills and spells, and become the hero who will unify the civilizations of Mahera.