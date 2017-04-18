 
Gone Gold - The Surge

[Apr 18, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 6 Comments

Focus Home Interactive announce completion of development on The Surge, saying Deck13's hardcore action/RPG will come to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 16th. They also talk about a day one patch for the PS4 Pro to support dynamic 4K at 30fps or in 1080p at 60fps, and another patch will follow with HDR support, but they don't clarify what this means for PC gamers. Here's word on the game:

Set in a heavily dystopian future as Earth nears the end of its life, those who remain in the overpopulated cities must work to survive as social programs become saturated by an ageing population and increasing environmental diseases. As the intelligence of technology incrementally increased over the years, many jobs for the human race had been made redundant, forcing Earth's citizens to head out into the suburbs seeking labor, aided by exoskeletons to improve their efficiency. The world of The Surge offers a very grim vision of the future, where the evolution of our technology, our society and our relation with the environment led to a decadent state of the Human civilization. The Surge features innovative combat mechanics and an original character progression system based on modular upgrades gained through tight, visceral combat.

Key Features

  • Tight, visceral hardcore action RPG combat
  • Unique targeting, dismemberment and level up systems
  • Explore a dystopian world full of mystery
  • Battle an array of huge, fearsome bosses
  • Loot, craft, and upgrade new weapons and armors

