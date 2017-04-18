Gone Gold - The Surge

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Focus Home Interactive announce completion of development on The Surge, saying Deck13's hardcore action/RPG will come to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 16th. They also talk about a day one patch for the PS4 Pro to support dynamic 4K at 30fps or in 1080p at 60fps, and another patch will follow with HDR support, but they don't clarify what this means for PC gamers. Here's word on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 April 2017, 13:22.
Chatbear Announcements.