Total War: WARHAMMER for OS X

[Apr 18, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - Post a Comment

Feral Interactive announces the release of Total War: WARHAMMER for Mac OS X. They support this with its own dedicated mini-site where you can buy a copy, and this is also available on Steam. This page has the system requirements, and the post on Steam has further details, saying: "Fight for control of the Old World in a spellbinding game of colossal battles, sophisticated tactics, and relentless conquest. Total War: WARHAMMER comes to Mac in fearsome form using Metal, Apple’s new graphics API."

