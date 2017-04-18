 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Voodoo Vince: Remastered for Windows 10

[Apr 18, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 1 Comment

Xbox Live's Major Nelson announces the release of Voodoo Vince: Remastered for Windows 10 and Xbox One as an "Xbox Play Anywhere" title. This updates a platformer first release in 2003 with PC support and other updates. Here's the description of the game:

The classic character platformer is back for the first time in over 13 years, and now in glorious high definition! Vince’s adventure takes him from the streets of New Orleans to the depths of a Louisiana bayou to find the whereabouts of his keeper, Madam Charmaine. In true voodoo style, Vince encounters and defeats quirky monsters and villains … by kicking his own butt! By racing under a falling safe, jumping into a high-speed blender, or leaping under falling rubble, Vince is sure to defeat his enemies—all while managing to escape completely unscathed.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launches
Shiness: The Lighting Kingdom Released
Gone Gold - The Surge
Total War: WARHAMMER for OS X
Voodoo Vince: Remastered for Windows 10
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition on Steam This Week
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Launch Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.