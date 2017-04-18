Voodoo Vince: Remastered for Windows 10

The classic character platformer is back for the first time in over 13 years, and now in glorious high definition! Vince’s adventure takes him from the streets of New Orleans to the depths of a Louisiana bayou to find the whereabouts of his keeper, Madam Charmaine. In true voodoo style, Vince encounters and defeats quirky monsters and villains … by kicking his own butt! By racing under a falling safe, jumping into a high-speed blender, or leaping under falling rubble, Vince is sure to defeat his enemies—all while managing to escape completely unscathed.